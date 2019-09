Fort Wayne Police investigate along northbound Interstate 69 after a pedestrian was struck Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A pedestrian was struck on Interstate 69 Wednesday afternoon.

Police and medics were called just before 3 p.m. to the northbound lanes of I-69 near the Coldwater Road interchange. Dispatchers told WANE 15 the victim was in critical condition.

No other details were immediately known.

Traffic was slowed but flowing in the two right lanes around the incident.