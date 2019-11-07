Man hit by vehicle along Reed Road, critically hurt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man was critically hurt after being struck by a vehicle on Fort Wayne’s northeast side Thursday afternoon.

Police and medics were called just before 4 p.m. to Reed Road, between Charlotte and Karen avenues near Snider High School, on a report of a pedestrian struck. Dispatchers initially told WANE 15 that the victim was in serious condition, but they were downgraded to critical condition around 4:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne Police said later the man – a 25-year-old – was walking along the east side of the road when for some reason he “may have entered the path of an oncoming vehicle” traveling northbound on Reed Road.

The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The police department’s crash investigators were called out to collect evidence and take measurements “in an attempt to piece together what may have occurred.”

The investigation is ongoing.

The victim has not been identified.

Reed Road was closed to traffic during the investigation.