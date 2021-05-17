Pavement patching begins on I-69 from US 224 to I-469

NORTHEAST INDIANA (WANE) – A pavement patching project will force lane closures on Interstate 69 in Huntington, Wells and Allen counties for the next six weeks.

INDOT said pavement patching on I-69 began Monday. The work zone runs from south of U.S. 224 to just south of I-469.

(INDOT)

During construction there will be intermittent lane closures in both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-69 with a reduced speed limit.

Work is set to be completed by the end of June, INDOT said.

Motorists should slow down, watch for stopped traffic, and drive distraction-free through all work zones.