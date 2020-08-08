Part of Pontiac Street shut down following motorcycle crash

by: WANE Staff Reports

FWPD respond to a crash at the intersection of Warsaw and Pontiac Streets Friday, Aug 7, 2020.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police were called the the intersection of Warsaw and Pontiac Streets around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Officers at the scene said the driver of a motorcycle rear-ended a vehicle. The driver was not wearing a helmet. They were taken from the scene in serious condition. It’s not clear if there were other injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Police said Pontiac will be shut down from Caroline Street to Hanna Street while they await an updated condition on the crash victim.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene working to learn more information.

