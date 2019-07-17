Part of Parnell closed after six-vehicles involved in crash

No word on what lead up to the crash.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police are asking drivers to avoid part of Parnell Avenue after a crash at the intersection of Parnell and Coliseum near the Memorial Coliseum Wednesday.

Officers were called to the intersection around 1:25 p.m. Once they arrived on scene, investigators learned six-vehicles were involved in the crash. One of the vehicles did catch on fire but it has since been put out. None of the drivers have life threatening injuries.

The southbound lanes of Parnell Avenue are closed from California Road to Coliseum. No word on how long till the road is back open.