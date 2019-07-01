Lafayette back open after crash leaves motorcyclist in life-threatening condition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Drivers were forced to avoid part of Lafayette Street after a motorcyclist was critically hurt after a crash involving another vehicle.

Police were called to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle at Lafayette and Esmond around 2 p.m. Monday. The cyclist was taken to a local hospital where he was reported to have life threatening injuries.

At this time due to the nature of the injuries the FACT team was called to the scene to handle the crash investigation. Officials said the cause of the crash is not known at this time.

Lafayette St was closed from Esmond to Boltz with traffic rerouted to side streets while the investigation was completed.