FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Interstate 69 is reopened following a vehicle roll-over near Lima Road.

Police say a three-vehicle crash occurred around 5:40 p.m.

The interstate was reopened by 6:45 p.m.

Police say all lanes of I-69 northbound near the 311.5 mile marker were closed. They were diverting traffic to the north- and southbound Lima exits. Motorists were asked to avoid the area if possible.

An earlier crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian occurred just a mile north hours earlier.