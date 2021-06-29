Parnell Avenue to close from Coliseum to Clinton for improvements

Parnell Avenue is shown looking north from Coliseum Boulevard toward North Clinton Street. (Google Maps)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A stretch of Parnell Avenue will be closed for a month and a half for an improvement project.

Parnell will be closed from Coliseum Boulevard to North Clinton Street for 45 days beginning July 5.

The $1.2 million Parnell Avenue Road Improvement Project includes pavement patching, milling and asphalt resurfacing, as well as an extension of the southbound left turn lane. Median reconstruction along with sidewalk and ADA curb ramps and upgraded street lighting will also be included.

During the closure, there will be no access to East California Road from Parnell Avenue, but traffic will be detoured to Paul Shaffer Drive and North Clinton.