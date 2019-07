FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The intersection at Parent and Ricker Road will see lane restrictions this week.

The intersection will be restricted for road and ditch repair. The westbound lane of Parent Road and northbound lane of Ricker Road will be affected.

Repairs are expected to be completed by Wednesday, July 31 around 5 p.m. GE Minear will be responsible for construction and signage.

