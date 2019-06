The north-bound lanes of I-469 were closed for several hours Monday morning as crews worked to upright an overturned semi.

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — The north-bound lanes of I-469 were closed for several hours Monday morning as crews worked to upright an overturned semi.

Fort Wayne city dispatchers said the crash on I-469 N. happened at mile maker 8. That’s south of Lafayette Center Road, before the exit for Indianapolis Road.

An overturned semi limited traffic early Monday on I-469.

The crash happened just before 6:15 a.m. As of 9:15 a.m. the north-bound lanes of I-469 were still closed.

No one was hurt.