Overnight semi crash on Indiana Toll Road in LaGrange County causes traffic delays

LAGRANGE CO., Ind. (WANE) Drivers should avoid part of the I-80 Toll Road after a semi crashed due to slick road conditions Wednesday morning.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes at the 130 mile marker, 9 miles east of Howe. Indiana State Police said traffic restrictions and delays are expected to last through the mid morning commute. Drivers should plan their morning commutes accordingly. Avoid the area completely if at all possible.

Troopers are also advising winter weather conditions continue to create slick and hazardous driving conditions along the Toll Road, so extreme caution should be utilized while driving.