Overhaul of I-69/Illinois Road interchange planned

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation is planning a substantial rework for the Interstate 69 and S.R. 14/Illinois Road interchange to improve safety and congestion.

Improvements include the removal of the northeast and southeast loop ramps and the realignment of the southeast diagonal ramp to intersect with S.R. 14/Illinois Road. The new intersection will include a new traffic signal.

The northwest and southeast exit ramps will be widened and sections of barrier wall on S.R. 14 will be removed to help accommodate for the addition of left-turn movements.

The northeast and southwest acceleration lanes will also be extended to help improve merge conditions on I-69.

S.R. 14 will be resurfaced from Scott Road to Magnavox Way. Curb and sidewalk work will also take place on this stretch of road.

Crews have already started placing construction signs in the area with work scheduled to begin on or after March 22.

During the project there will be temporary lane and shoulder closures to allow for work to be done. There will also be a maximum 14-day closure of the off ramp from I-69 northbound to eastbound Illinois Road, expected to take place in early May.

Access to all properties will be maintained throughout construction. Work is set to wrap up later this fall. All scheduled work is weather permitting and subject to change.

INDOT reminds motorists to use caution and consider worker safety when driving through a construction zone.