Ongoing road construction in Allen County

This is a list of ongoing construction projects in Allen County.

— Starting April 23rd, lane restrictions were put in place along North Clinton Street and Edgewood Avenue near the split with Lima. Crews will be working on the water mains there. For more information click here.

— Westbound Ferguson Road and northbound Ardmore Avenue will be closed between Bluffton Road and Airport Expressway. Westbound Ferguson will be open to Fort Wayne International Airport only. The closure is expected to last through August 9th. (weather permitting)

—There are lane restrictions on Dupont Road between Coldwater and Lima. Traffic is restricted to one lane in each direction. Drivers should expect delays. That work is expected to be complete in July of 2019.

—There will be lane restrictions on Washington Center Road & St. Joe Center Road between Rivera Drive and Martin Luther Drive through Friday, July 12th (weather permitting) as crews continue to work on a City of Fort Wayne Transportation Project.

— Hillegas Road is expected to be closed between Leesburg and Goshen Roads for bridge construction. A detour using Washington Center Road, U.S. 30/U.S.33, and West Coliseum Blvd. will be marked. The road will be closed until sometime in November 2019. (weather permitting)

—There are lane restrictions on Hickory Valley Drive between Wheelock Road and Notestine Road until Friday, May 31st.



—Ehle Road will be closed between Bruick Road and Milan Center Road until Friday, May 17th. Crews will be working on a bridge in the area.

— There is a single lane restriction on the south side of Jefferson Boulevard between Webster and Harrison Streets in Fort Wayne. Construction crews will use this space for work on a new hotel. The project should be complete by July of 2019. (weather permitting)



— State Road 101 will be closed between Cambell and Hurshtown roads while crews work on the bridge over Hamm Ditch. A detour following State Road 37 to OH SR 2 to OH SR 18 to State Road 8 in Indiana will be used. The closure is expected to last through mid-July.

— Starting Monday, April 1st I-69 will see overnight lane restrictions or rolling slow-downs between mile-markers 308 & 310 to accommodate bridge work on Hillegas Road. That work is scheduled to wrap up sometime in November of 2019. (weather permitting)

—Construction work begins Monday, March 18th on I-469. Drivers should expect lane restrictions and stopped traffic between mile markers 0-9. That work is expected to wrap up sometime in June of 2019.

Information is provided by the Indiana Department of Transportation, the Allen County Highway Department, and the City of Fort Wayne’s Traffic Engineering Department.