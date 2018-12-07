Ongoing road construction in Allen County

This is a list of ongoing construction projects in Allen County.

— Kromer Road will be closed between US 30 and California Road. Sweetwater Traffic will have access from the north, and Integer Traffic will have access from the south. The road is scheduled to reopen Friday, June 14th. (weather permitting.)



— Fairfield Avenue will have lane restrictions between Bass Street and Baker Street while crews work on utility lines. The work is scheduled to be complete Thursday, May 30th. (weather permitting)

— Lane restrictions begin on April 23rd along North Clinton Street and Edgewood Avenue near the split with Lima. Crews will be working on the water mains there. For more information click here.

— Edgewood Avenue will have a single lane restriction between North Clinton Street and Lima Road. That work will be complete by Friday, June 7th. (weather permitting)

— Westbound Ferguson Road and northbound Ardmore Avenue will be closed between Bluffton Road and Airport Expressway. Westbound Ferguson will be open to Fort Wayne International Airport only. The closure is expected to last through August 9th. (weather permitting)

— Ferguson Road will have lane restrictions between Winchester Road and Muldoon Road starting Tuesday, May 28th and running through Tuesday, June 4th. (weather permitting)

—There are lane restrictions on Dupont Road between Coldwater and Lima. Traffic is restricted to one lane in each direction. Drivers should expect delays. That work is expected to be complete in July of 2019.

—There will be lane restrictions on Washington Center Road & St. Joe Center Road between Rivera Drive and Martin Luther Drive through Friday, July 12th (weather permitting) as crews continue to work on a City of Fort Wayne Transportation Project.

— Starting Monday, April 1st Hillegas Road will be closed between Leesburg and Goshen Roads for bridge construction. A detour using Washington Center Road, U.S. 30/U.S.33, and West Coliseum Blvd. will be marked. The road will be closed until sometime in November 2019. (weather permitting)

—Superior Street will be closed between Harrison and Calhoun Street as crews work on a City Utilities engineering project. That closure is expected to last until June 1st, 2019.



— Antwerp Road is closed between Scipio Road and State Line Road while crews work to replace a bridge. The road is scheduled to reopen Wednesday, July 31st. (weather permitting)

— Ryan Road is closed between Edgerton Road and the entrance to SDI in New Haven. This is just north of Dawkins Road. That closure is expected to last through the 1st of June. (weather permitting)



—There will be a lane restriction on Green Road between Park Boulevard and Moeller Road in New Haven, weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. through May 31st while construction crews relocate utilities.



— There is a single lane restriction on the south side of Jefferson Boulevard between Webster and Harrison Streets in Fort Wayne. Construction crews will use this space for work on a new hotel. The project should be complete by July of 2019. (weather permitting)

—I-69 will have lane restrictions between mile markers 316 and 325 while crews work to resurface the roadway. Construction will take place between the hours of 9 p.m. & 6 a.m. The restrictions are expected to last through mid-September.



— State Road 101 will be closed between Cambell and Hurshtown roads while crews work on the bridge over Hamm Ditch. A detour following State Road 37 to OH SR 2 to OH SR 18 to State Road 8 in Indiana will be used. The closure is expected to last through mid-July.

— There are lane restrictions on Hickory Valley Drive between Wheelock Road and Notestine Road until Friday, May 31st.



— Branstrator Road is closed between Winters Road and Indianapolis Road. Crews are working on the sewer lines there. The road is scheduled to reopen Tuesday, June 4th. (weather permitting)

— There will be lane restrictions on S.R. 14 (Illinois Rd.) between the Allen/Whitley County Line and the I-69 interchange. Crews will be working on traffic signals along that stretch of road. No estimated time of completion was provided by the Indiana Department of Transportation.

— Gar Creek Road is closed between Webster Road and Berthaud Road for bridge repair. That work is expected to be complete by Friday, June 7th. (weather permitting)

— Branstrator Road is closed between Winters Road and Indianapolis Road for a sanitary sewer installation. That work is scheduled to be complete on Tuesday, June 4th. (weather permitting)



— Starting Monday, April 1st I-69 will see overnight lane restrictions or rolling slow-downs between mile-markers 308 & 310 to accommodate bridge work on Hillegas Road. That work is scheduled to wrap up sometime in November of 2019. (weather permitting)

—Construction work begins Monday, March 18th on I-469. Drivers should expect lane restrictions and stopped traffic between mile markers 0-9. That work is expected to wrap up sometime in June of 2019.

Information is provided by the Indiana Department of Transportation, the Allen County Highway Department, and the City of Fort Wayne’s Traffic Engineering Department.