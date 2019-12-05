Northbound Lima reopened as police investigate two separate crashes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police say they reopened northbound Lima Road near Coliseum as they investigate two separate crashes in the area.

Around 5:20 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the intersection of Lima and Ley Roads in response to a crash.

Minutes later, police were called just south of that intersection to Lima and Production Roads to a four-vehicle crash.

Dispatchers said there were no reports of injury in either crash.

As of 6:05 p.m., police opened all lanes of northbound Lima Road at the Coliseum intersection.

This story will be updated.