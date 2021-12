Traffic on northbound Interstate 69 is shown. (INDOT)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Traffic on northbound Interstate 69 was slowed in Fort Wayne as heavy, wet snow fell Tuesday afternoon.

An INDOT camera showed northbound traffic backed up around the Illinois Road interchange. Dispatchers were not aware of a crash in the area.

The tie-up was between the Illinois Road interchange and the Leesburg Road overpass.