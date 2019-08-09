Northbound I-69 traffic closed due to multiple vehicle crash in Grant County

This picture from shows three semi trucks, two of which Indiana State Police say were involved in a crash that closed all northbound lanes on Interstate 69 near mile marker 264 in Grant County (INDOT: Northeast/Facebook)

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Northbound lanes on Interstate 69 in Grant County were closed due to a multiple vehicle crash.

The Indiana Department of Transportation: Northeast reported at 2:30 p.m. Friday that the crash occurred at mile marker 264, telling travelers to seek an alternate route.

Indiana State Police said two semi trucks, a dump truck, and a minivan crashed into each other in a construction zone. As of 2:50 p.m., northbound traffic was still closed.

Police reported only minor injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.