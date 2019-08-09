Northbound I-69 traffic closed due to multiple vehicle crash in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Northbound lanes on Interstate 69 in Grant County were closed due to a multiple vehicle crash.
The Indiana Department of Transportation: Northeast reported at 2:30 p.m. Friday that the crash occurred at mile marker 264, telling travelers to seek an alternate route.
Indiana State Police said two semi trucks, a dump truck, and a minivan crashed into each other in a construction zone. As of 2:50 p.m., northbound traffic was still closed.
Police reported only minor injuries.
