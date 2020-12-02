Coldwater Rd reopens as police investigate ‘several vehicle’ crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – FWPD are investigating a crash on Coldwater Road and East Wallen Road Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Coldwater Road and East Wallen Road on reports of a crash with injuries, according to the FWPD activity log.

Officers on the scene say the crash involved “several” vehicles, and those injured sustained minor injuries.

Dispatch said that southbound Coldwater Road are closed at this time, northbound has reopened. Traffic is backed up for about half a mile. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

The cause of the crash and conditions of those involved in the crash are unknown.

WANE 15 has a crew on the scene to gather more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.