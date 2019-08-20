North Manchester woman dies after U.S. 24 crash

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) — A North Manchester woman died after a two-vehicle crash along U.S. 24 in Wabash Monday afternoon.

Police were called around 3 p.m. to U.S. 24 at Wabash Street in Wabash on a report of a crash.

According to an Indiana State Police report, a 2015 Ford Fusion driven by 82-year-old Peggy Boggs of North Manchester ran a stop sign at U.S. 24 and was T-boned by an eastbound 2003 Ford Ranger driven by 72-year-old Stephen Conner of Urbana.

Boggs was pronounced dead at the scene. State police said that evidence indicated she might have suffered a medical episode before the crash.

Conner was not injured.