New Reduced Conflict Intersection to open Saturday on US 30 in Whitley Co.

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced that the Reduced Conflict Intersection (RCI) in Coesse is opening.

The RCI is located on U.S. 30 at the intersection with C.R. S 500 E and is scheduled to open on or after Aug. 21.

Work continues in the area but motorists will use the newly-redesigned intersection during the final phase of construction, INDOT said. Work is expected to wrap up by the end of next week.

INDOT reminds drivers to slow down and use caution while driving in and around all work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

About Reduced Conflict Intersections:

Nationwide, INDOT said statistics show a more than 50% decline in crashes where RCIs are installed. Fatal crashes decline by as much as 85%.

In June 2015, INDOT opened its first RCI at U.S. 41 and S.R. 114 in northwest Indiana. From 2008-2015, the intersection averaged four crashes a year with almost 40% of those reported as injury crashes, including one fatality, INDOT said. In the first year of operation for the RCI, the intersection experienced one minor crash, and no injuries or fatalities.

In 2011, INDOT said it widened U.S. 231 in Spencer County to four lanes, and for the first three years, there were at least four deaths and nine injuries at the intersections with S.R. 62 and S.R. 68. Since the intersections were converted to RCIs in the summer of 2016, crash rates have dropped significantly overall, with zero new fatal crashes.

Read more about Reduced Conflict Intersections here.