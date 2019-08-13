Nearly 800 without power in New Haven after vehicle hits power poles

Lincoln Highway West was closed Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in New Haven after a vehicle struck two utility poles. (New Haven Police)

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — Power was cut to hundreds in New Haven early Tuesday after a vehicle hit a pair of utility poles.

An I&M outage map shows the area of a power outage Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.

The crash happened along Lincoln Highway West, between Hartzell Road and the parking lot of Hall’s Commissary Restaurant. The stretch was closed to traffic while crews worked to repair the poles.

An I&M outage map showed less than 800 without power by 10:30 a.m. The outage stretched from Hartzell Road northeast to nearly Rose Avenue.

New Haven High School and New Haven Middle School, as well as the East Allen County Schools administration building, were impacted, WANE 15 learned. Power was restored to those buildings soon after, though.

Power was expected to be fully restored at 1 p.m.