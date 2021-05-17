NB lanes of Lima Rd closed following crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A crash on Lima Road has closed the northbound lanes just south of the Coliseum Boulevard intersection Monday afternoon.

At 2:57 p.m., crews were dispatched to Lima Road just south of Coliseum Boulevard on reports of a crash, according to the police activity log.

According to dispatch, the northbound lanes of Lima Road just south of the Coliseum Boulevard intersection are closed. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved or if anyone is injured.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene to gather more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.