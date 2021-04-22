Stretch of NB Crescent Ave closed following crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northbound Crescent Avenue at East Coliseum Boulevard is closed following a crash Thursday evening.

At approximately 8:57 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Crescent Avenue and East Coliseum Boulevard on reports of a crash with injuries, according to the police activity log.

Dispatch said northbound Crescent Avenue is closed. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

It is unclear how many people are injured, how many vehicles were involved or how long traffic will be impacted.

