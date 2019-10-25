Multiple crashes snarl traffic on I-69 in northern Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Traffic on I-69 was disrupted Friday morning following multiple crashes in both the northbound and southbound lanes.

According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, a vehicle going north drove off the highway and down an embankment into a wooded area near the Union Chapel interchange at mile marker 317.

Traffic in the southbound lane slowed down as a result of the incident in the northbound lanes which resulted first in a three car crash followed by a separate two car crash. No serious injuries have been reported.

An entrance ramp to I-69 south was closed for a time while crews cleared up the scene and traffic was backed up for a considerable distance.