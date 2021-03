An INDOT traffic camera near the I-69/US 30/33 interchange is shown March 24, 2021.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Traffic on northbound I-69 between the Illinois Road and Goshen Road exits is delayed after multiple crashes occur in the area.

Dispatch told WANE 15 that traffic is impacted due to multiple crashes. It is unclear if anyone was injured or how many vehicles were involved.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

An INDOT traffic camera shows northbound traffic backed up on Interstate 69 under the Leesburg Road overpass.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.