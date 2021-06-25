Multi-vehicle crash stops traffic on SB I-69 in Fort Wayne

Interstate 69 traffic is shown from the Covington Road bridge. (INDOT)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A multiple-vehicle crash has traffic backed up on Interstate 69 north of the Jefferson Boulevard/U.S. 24 interchange.

Dispatchers confirmed to WANE 15 that a crash was reported just before 1 p.m. at the 303 milemarker, a mile north of the interchange.

INDOT cameras show traffic backed up to the Illinois Road/S.R. 14 interchange, two miles north.

It’s not clear if anyone has been hurt in the crash. No other information was released.

Motorists should avoid the area.

WANE 15 has a crew on the way.