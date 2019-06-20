Medical problem possible reason for morning crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A medical problem may have started a crash that led to the closure of two busy Fort Wayne streets.

Traffic near the split of Washington Boulevard and West Jefferson Boulevard was backed up after the three cars collided around 8 a.m. Thursday.

According to police, a driver was heading west on Washington Blvd. near Swinney Park, when she lost control of her vehicle at the merge with West Jefferson. Her vehicle veered into oncoming traffic at the bridge of the St. Marys River and hit two other vehicles.

The driver was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The drivers of the other two vehicles were not seriously hurt.

That section of Washington and W. Jefferson was closed for over an hour for the investigation but was reopened to traffic.

There has been a history of crashes in that spot. Police told WANE 15 News most crashes involve cars heading west-bound exceeding the speed limit and losing control when entering the bridge. According to Lieutenant Tony Maze, most of the crashes the department responds to are sideswipes. He said the guardrail on the north side of the road has been replaced after being struck several times.

According to a neighbor, changes are supposed to coming to that area. Sam Jones told WANE 15 News the city has improvements planned in “the next little while.”

A spokesman for Public Works confirmed that work is planned for east-bound W. Jefferson, which includes narrowing of the lanes, slowing the speed limit and adding sidewalks, but only discussions have happened regarding west-bound Washington Blvd.