FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A crash on I-69 northbound caused traffic delays Friday afternoon, but lanes have reopened.

FWPD was called to a crash with injuries on I-69 northbound between exits 302 and 305 at approximately 5:25 p.m.

Dispatch said that this was a multi vehicle crash.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene and reports that all lanes have reopened.

No information was given on the extent of the injuries or how many people were involved.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.