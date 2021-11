FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Traffic is flowing after a multi-vehicle crash closed southbound Ardmore Avenue near the Fort Wayne Sport Club Tuesday afternoon.

According to dispatch, around 3:30 p.m. emergency crews were sent to the intersection of Ardmore Avenue and Covington Road on reports of a crash.

It is unclear what led to the crash, if there are any injuries or how long traffic will be impacted.

Southbound Ardmore was closed during the investigation but has since reopened.