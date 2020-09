DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A multi-vehicle crash has shut down northbound traffic on Interstate 69 in northern DeKalb County.

The crash happened before 3:30 p.m. at the 332 milemarker, three miles north of the Auburn exit and just south of the U.S. 6 interchange.

Indiana State Police told WANE 15 that all northbound lanes are closed, and traffic is being diverted onto S.R. 8.