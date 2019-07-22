Move over for emergency vehicles or get pulled over, state police warn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police have joined with troopers from five other states to crack down on drivers violating the “Move Over” law.

Troopers from Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Michigan and Pennsylvania are conducting state-wide patrols targeting violations of the “Move Over” laws. The laws require drivers to move over for emergency vehicles.

Indiana statute 9-21-8-35(b) and (c) states:

(b) Upon approaching a stationary authorized emergency vehicle, when the authorized emergency vehicle is giving a signal by displaying alternately flashing red, red and white, or red and blue lights, a person who drives an approaching vehicle shall:

(1) proceeding with due caution, yield the right-of-way by making a lane change into a lane not adjacent to that of the authorized emergency vehicle, if possible with due regard to safety and traffic conditions, if on a highway having at least four (4) lanes with not less than two (2) lanes proceeding in the same direction as the approaching vehicle; or

(2) proceeding with due caution, reduce the speed of the vehicle to a speed at least ten (10) miles per hour less than the posted speed limit, maintaining a safe speed for road conditions, if changing lanes would be impossible or unsafe.

A person who violates this subsection commits a Class A infraction.

(c) Upon approaching a stationary recovery vehicle, a stationary utility service vehicle (as defined in IC 8-1-8.3-5), a stationary solid waste hauler, a stationary road, street, or highway maintenance vehicle, or a stationary survey or construction vehicle, when the vehicle is giving a signal by displaying alternately flashing amber lights, a person who drives an approaching vehicle shall:

(1) proceeding with due caution, yield the right-of-way by making a lane change into a lane not adjacent to that of the recovery vehicle, utility service vehicle, solid waste hauler, or road, street, or highway maintenance vehicle, if possible with due regard to safety and traffic conditions, if on a highway having at least four (4) lanes with not less than two (2) lanes proceeding in the same direction as the approaching vehicle; or

(2) proceeding with due caution, reduce the speed of the vehicle to a speed at least ten (10) miles per hour less than the posted speed limit, maintaining a safe speed for road conditions, if changing lanes would be impossible or unsafe.

Drivers who violate the statute face a Class B infraction.

The crackdown runs now through July 27.