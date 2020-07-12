Motorcyclist killed when Harley misses turn, vaults over creek outside Huntington

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Huntington County late Saturday afternoon.

Police and medics were called just before 6 p.m. to U.S. 24 East just west of Meridian Road on a report of a crash.

According to a Huntington County Sheriff’s Department report, a Harley Davidson motorcycle was headed eastbound on U.S. 24 when the operator failed to negotiate a curve in the road at at a high rate of speed. The motorcycle left the roadway and vaulted across a small creek before it overturned, and the operator was thrown off, the report said.

The operator was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital, but declared dead a short time later. The victim was not identified.

It is believed the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

