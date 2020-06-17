Motorcyclist killed in crash

MONTEZUMA, Ohio (WANE) — A Coldwater, Ohio, man died in a motorcycle crash in Mercer County Tuesday night.

Police and medics were called just before 11 p.m. to S.R. 219 just west of S.R. 703 in the Village of Montezuma on a report of a motorcycle crash.

According to a report from Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey, 50-year-old Eric P. Frank of Coldwater was traveling westbound on S.R. 219 and lost control of his 1994 Harley Davidson in a small curve. The motorcycle veered off the north side of the roadway and Frank was ejected.

Frank was taken to a Coldwater hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

