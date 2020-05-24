Motorcyclist killed in crash near Jefferson Pointe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon near Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center.

Police and medics were called around 2:40 p.m. to the intersection of Illinois and Thomas roads on a report of a crash between a motorcycle and a car.

Responders arrived and found an adult woman down in the roadway. She was taken to a local hospital with “life threatening injuries.” She died there, police said.

Witnesses said the motorcycle was headed east on Illinois Road when a vehicle turned south onto Apple Glen Boulevard in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle struck the vehicle at that point.

No other information was released. The intersection was closed for more than two hours while police investigated.