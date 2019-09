FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A motorcyclist was critically hurt in a crash on Lima Road late Thursday morning.

Police and medics were called around 11 a.m. to Lima Road and Fernhill Avenue, near Glenbrook Square Mall, on a report of a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle. Dispatchers said one person was in critical condition.

Northbound Lima Road was closed to traffic in the area after the crash.