Months-long closure of Bass Road begins Monday, with roundabout planned

The intersection of Bass and Thomas roads is shown Friday, March 5, 2021, before a planned 8-month closure.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A stretch of Bass Road will be closed for eight months as crews work to widen the roadway and add a roundabout.

Bass Road will be closed to traffic between Thomas Road and Hillegas Road starting Monday through Nov. 5.

During this closure, Bass Road will be widened in the stretch, a center turn lane and curbs will be added, and a roundabout will be constructed at the intersection of Bass and Thomas.

Crews have already begun construction of a new storm sewer that will run the length of the project.

A detour route will be Kroemer Road and Haeman Road to Leesburg Road to Hillegas Road.

Allen County Highway Department

This $4.6 million project is part of the multi-phase Bass Road project that will eventually bring a variety of improvements to the road from Hillegas Road through Scott Road.

