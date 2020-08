FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A heavily traveled north Fort Wayne intersection near Parkview Regional Medical Center will see lane restrictions for the next month.

Road improvements are set for Dupont Road at Parkview Plaza Drive, in front of the hospital and just off Interstate 69. The project will is set to begin Friday and last through Sept. 18, according to the Allen County Highway Department.

Traffic will see alternating lanes in the area, the department said. Motorists should expect delays.