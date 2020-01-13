Martinsville highway closure planned for I-69 extension work

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) State highway officials are expecting to close a section of the main route between Indianapolis and Bloomington for 10 months in 2021 during work on the next stage of the Interstate 69 extension project.

The Indiana Department of Transportation has awarded a nearly $165 million contract for upgrading Indiana 37 through Martinsville as part of the I-69 work. Officials say closing the six-mile section will allow the work to be finished in one construction season rather than two.

The I-69 extension has been under construction since 2008 and currently runs from Evansville to Martinsville.

