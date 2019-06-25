Marion man, 79, killed in crash

MARION, Ind. (WANE) — A 79-year-old man was killed in a crash on the south side of Marion Sunday morning.

Police and medics were called around 9:40 a.m. to the intersection of S.R. 37 and 50th Street on a report of a crash. There, a 2010 Jeep Liberty and a 2012 Ford Fusion had collided.

According to an Indiana State Police report, 79-year-old James Farr of Marion was headed northbound on S.R. 37 in the Fusion when it crossed the center line and struck the southbound Jeep driven by James Phillippe, 68, Marion.

Farr was taken to a Marion hospital, where he died. A passenger – 77-year-old Rebecca Farr of Marion – was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital with internal injuries.

Phillippe was not hurt.

The crash is under investigation.