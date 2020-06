FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was killed in a motorcycle crash in southwest Allen County early Saturday.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 13200 block of Aboite Center Road.

According to the Allen County Coroner’s Office, 32-year-old Kyle R. Bohde was killed in a single motorcycle crash there. An autopsy found Bohde died of blunt force injuries and his death was ruled accidental.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department has not released details on the crash.