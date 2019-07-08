Ligonier teen hospitalized after crash

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Ligonier teenager was hospitalized after a Friday afternoon crash near Middlebury.

Police and medics were called around 2:30 p.m. Friday to the intersection of C.R. 100 South and C.R. 1100 West on a report of a crash.

According to a LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department report, 58-year-old Charles D. Ritchie of Ligonier was headed eastbound on C.R. 100 South in a 2017 Ford passenger van when he came to a stop at the stop sign at C.R. 1100 West, then proceeded into the intersection and into the path of a 2004 Audi A8L driven by 18-year-old Jalynn R. Miller of Millersburg. The van struk the Audi on its driver’s side.

A passenger in the van – 14-year-old Doretta Miller of Ligonier – was taken to a local hospital with pain in her right shoulder. Ritchie and Miller were not hurt.