ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A new and improved section of Bass Road is now open, in the latest update to a project that aims to improve safety and traffic flow in the area, according to the Allen County Board of Commissioners.

A portion of construction is complete on Bass Road, between Clifty Parkway and Thomas Road. The area now has new concrete pavement in both directions, a center left-turn lane, a storm sewer, and a multi-use trail for biking and walking, the board of commissioners said, adding there’s also curbing and gutter reconstruction.

The public is invited to join Allen County’s highway department and board of commissioners for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday at 2 p.m.