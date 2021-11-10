Police pursuit ends in crash at Ardmore Ave; officers searching for driver

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police have closed all but one lane of Ardmore Avenue at Engle Road as they search for a driver who ran after a pursuit ended in a crash.

Indiana State Police (ISP) said that officers began a “pretty fast” pursuit on I-69 at an unknown mile marker after attempting to pull over a Toyota Camry and it sped off. The pursuit, which included Fort Wayne Police and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, ended on Ardmore Avenue when the vehicle crashed by the railroad tracks at Strahm Group.

After crashing, the driver then ran away, ISP said.

The driver’s whereabouts and identity remain unknown. Police are searching the area.

A WANE 15 reporter said that there are K9 officers assisting in the search.

