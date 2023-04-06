FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Monday, Wells Street will have lane restrictions to accommodate for construction.

The lane restrictions will sit between Franke Park Drive and Fernhill Avenue.

These restrictions are assisting in a multi-month American Electric Power underground powerline project. The full project also expects to make contact with Lima Road.

Weather permitting, the Robert Henry Corporation expects this phase of work to be completed by Wednesday.

For further information or for problems that may develop, contact the city of Fort Wayne Right of Way Department at 260-427-6155.

Working crews with Robert Henry Corporation will have control over the placement and maintenance of signs and barricades in the construction zone.