Lane closures expected along I-69 Wednesday for message sign work

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Motorists can expect alternating lane closures for a two-mile stretch of Interstate 69 north of the Illinois Road interchange on Wednesday.

INDOT said lane closures are expected from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the northbound lanes between exits 305A and 305B, and mile marker 307.

Crews will perform maintenance on the message sign.

INDOT urges drivers to stay alert near crews and follow traffic directions carefully. Drivers should slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.