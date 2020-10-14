Lane closed on Coliseum Blvd following crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One lane closed on Coliseum Boulevard after a crash Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were sent to a crash with injuries at 4:23 p.m. at the intersection of North Coliseum Boulevard and Lake Avenue.

Responding officers report that one vehicle crashed into another vehicle’s driver’s side door, sending it into the ditch.

Dispatch said that one person suffered nonlife-threatening injuries.

One lane of Coliseum Boulevard, however, traffic can still get through. Officers say the lane should reopen soon.

WANE 15 has a crew on the scene gathering more information.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.