Jackknifed semi snarls traffic on I-69 near Allen-DeKalb county line

A viewer sent this photo of a Jackknifed semi on I-69.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A semi driver lost control of the rig they were driving early Wednesday afternoon near the Allen-DeKalb county line causing a traffic mess in the southbound lanes of I-69.

A viewer sent in a photo of the jackknifed semi. The person indicated it was located around the 321 mile marker. Skid marks can be seen on the roadway.

As of 3:10 p.m. Google maps shows traffic slowed from exit 326 in DeKalb County all the way south to nearly Vandolah Road in Allen County

No word on whether the driver was hurt or what caused the mishap.