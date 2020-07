FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) One lane of Coliseum Blvd. is closed after a semi-truck crashed Friday morning.

Police were called to the intersection of East State Blvd. and Coliseum Blvd. around 10:15 a.m. after the semi-truck jacked knife.

No word on what caused the crash but WANE 15 learned the driver in the semi was not injured. No word on how long Coliseum will be down to one lane.