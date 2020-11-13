ISP: Semi hits road sign, spins it into 2 workers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two roadside workers dodged serious injury Friday morning after a semi hit a traffic control sign along the shoulder of Interstate 469.

Police and medics were called around 9:30 a.m. to northbound Interstate 469 near the Maysville Road/S.R. 37 interchange on a report of a construction worker struck.

Indiana State Police told WANE 15 that contractors were setting up an arrow board preparing for a lane closure when a passing semi struck the arrow board and spun it into two workers.

Both workers were checked out at the scene and appeared to be OK.

Traffic was not impacted.