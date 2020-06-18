Intersection of Wells St., State Blvd closed due to crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The intersection of Wells St. and State Blvd is closed in all directions due to a crash.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is reporting that a traffic stop for a reported intoxicated driver ended in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Wells St. and State Blvd.

A man jumped out of the vehicle while it was traveling southbound on Sherman Blvd near Franke Park to tell an officer that the male driver was intoxicated. The officer then tried to perform a traffic stop. At the intersection of Wells St. and State Blvd, the vehicle ran a red light and collided with a second vehicle.

Officers are reporting that both drivers have been transported to area hospitals treating non-life threatening injuries.

The FACT Team is investigating the crash and officers are reporting that the intersection will be closed for about an hour.